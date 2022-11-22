OPINION | EDITORIAL: It just means more





In college sports, the stakes keep getting higher, and programs at the highest level must work to keep up.

(We're taking about the SEC.)

The annual Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act report from the University of Arkansas reveals that Razorback athletics has surpassed $150 million in annual revenue for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.

These reports detailing operating revenues and expenses to the U.S. Department of Education are required of all intercollegiate athletics departments. UA athletics fields 19 teams, eight for men and 11 for women, and is one of just a handful in the country that operates in the black and takes no state funds or student fees.

That's the boring part. Let's get to the good stuff.

As usual, and as is the case with almost all major college programs, football and men's basketball subsidize all other sports. In Arkansas' case, those two accounted for roughly 70 percent of the department's revenue, which came in at a UA record $154.6 million. That's up more than 16 percent from the previous year ($132.8 million), when attendance and sales were impacted by covid restrictions.

Expenses totaling $148.3 million (also a record) left a profit of $6.3 million.

Football brought in $84.5 million, with expenses of $46 million, for a profit of $38.5 million. Men's hoops had $24.1 million in revenue against $11.8 million in expenses for a $12.3 million profit. And though Razorback baseball has been one of the few college baseball programs ever to make money, this past year saw a deficit of $1.3 million with $6.2 million in revenue and $7.4 million in expenses.

Baseball was the only other sport to hit seven figures in revenue.

There's a reason why it's said that football drives the bus when it comes to college sports--to conference realignment, TV deals, NIL, etc. Because it pays the bills.

Arkansas ranked seventh nationally in overall revenue generated in the '21 fiscal year, per Sportico. Alabama topped the list at $165 million. Eight of the top 10 revenue-producing schools are members of the SEC. And the two that aren't--Texas, Oklahoma--soon will be.

The SEC's marketing tagline touts "It just means more." Sometimes, there is truth in advertising.



