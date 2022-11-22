Lowell Planning Commission approves plans for storage facility, permit for Airbnb





LOWELL -- Plans for a storage facility along Monroe Avenue received approval from the Lowell Planning Commission at its meeting on Monday evening.

Plans for the storage facility include 16 mini-storage buildings ranging from 4,500 to 12,000 square feet on West Monroe Avenue, west of Interstate 49. The facility would extend north to FedEx from the north side of Atwoods, according to the plans.

A fast food restaurant and commercial retail space are planned for the phased development south directly off Monroe Avenue.

Opaque screening is required between the storage units and the surrounding retail uses, according to the terms of the conditional use permit granted by the commission at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Commissioners unanimously approved the large-scale development plan for Greenhouse LLC and Monroe Flex LLC. James Walker was absent.

Owners of a single-family home at 802 Topaz St. got a thumbs-up to use the property as a short-term rental Airbnb.

The 1,440-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is located in the middle of a single-family subdivision just north of East Apple Blossom Avenue.

Commissioners unanimously approved the permit request by Collin and Hannah Seelye.

Conditional use permits are used to regulate land uses that may only be appropriate at certain locations and under specific circumstances.

The commission also unanimously approved a lot split at 504 Puppy Creek Road, northwest of Interstate 49.

Wanda Stone Trust requested to split a portion of one parcel at the location and combine it with another parcel of land.



