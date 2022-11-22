2 shootings send 3

people to hospitals

Police are investigating two shootings that left three individuals wounded Saturday, according to reports from the department.

Officers responded to CHI St. Vincent Saturday evening after two people were reportedly shot while traveling in their vehicle.

The victims were identified as Brittany Fantine, 33, and Terell Keener, 36.

Upon arrival, police discovered bullet holes in the victim's 2021 Nissan.

Police also reported to a second call in regards to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, police found Randy Keener, 37, in his vehicle at the intersection of West Seventh and Hooper streets on the UAMS campus, the report said.

He was transported to UAMS for treatment.

All three individuals were said to be in stable condition.

The vehicle with bullet holes was transported to the crime scene bay and the vehicle at UAMS was processed on scene. The investigation is ongoing, according to the reports.

LR police respond

to theft of vehicle

Little Rock police responded Friday to the area of Diamanitina Way after a woman's vehicle was stolen while she was delivering food for DoorDash.

Robin Reid told police she was delivering food to the area when a man approached her and placed a firearm against her stomach. According to Reid, the suspect demanded that she give him her keys. She told him the keys were in the vehicle. Reid told police the suspect then took off in her car.

The suspect was described as a younger, slender Black male in a green jumpsuit with a green mask.

Officers put out a broadcast for the vehicle and entered it as stolen.