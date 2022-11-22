Magistrate judge OKs pre-trial release for defendant in drug-trafficking case

A Mabelvale man was released on bond Monday to await trial after his indictment in a drug-trafficking conspiracy uncovered by the FBI's GET Rock Task Force earlier this month.

Jeremy "JG" Green, 36, is one of 80 people indicted in the operation on suspicion of drug trafficking that centered around two street gangs in Central Arkansas; Every Body Killas -- commonly known as EBK -- and the Lodi Murder Mobb.

Green was one of four defendants scheduled to appear Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe, but he wound up as the only defendant whose hearing was not canceled earlier in the day. Three other defendants, Donnell Lakeith Reed, Freddie Gladney III -- known as Bankroll Freddie -- and Dewarren Holmes, were scheduled for bond hearings, but those were canceled at the last minute. Attorneys for Reed and Gladney cited a need for more preparation before appearing for bond hearings. Holmes' attorney cited illness as a reason for the delay. All three reserved the right to request bond hearings at a later date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters and Green's attorney, Willard Proctor Jr., told U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe that both were in agreement to release Green to the custody of his father, Michael Green, and to allow Green to continue working as a representative for a social media performer. Peters said one condition would be that Green not be allowed to travel outside the Eastern District of Arkansas.

"We had concerns about his chosen career representing a Tiktok artist," Peters said. "My understanding is he thinks he can do that from here. If not we would request that he get a more traditional job."

Other conditions Peters requested were for Green to avoid the use of drugs, including marijuana despite its quasi-legal status in Arkansas and Green's qualification for a medical marijuana card, as well as a stringent curfew requiring him to be at home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Peters said she would not be requesting electronic monitoring at that time.

Regarding the use of marijuana, Volpe warned Green that possession and use of it are still illegal under federal law, making it off-limits for card-holders who are under federal indictment.

"In the federal system, it's not permitted," he said. "You wouldn't be the first or probably the last person to get revoked because of the marijuana card, so stay away from that, OK?"

At Proctor's request, Peters did not object to Volpe allowing Green some flexibility to work events by allowing him to request curfew modifications from the pre-trial services office on a case-by-case basis. Proctor explained that Green's income is based on revenue brought in by live events that he arranges for the artist, who was not named in court. He said Green's business has no set hours but is dictated by the timing of events that could keep him out past the 9 p.m. curfew.

"I'm going to allow it subject to pretrial being able to verify that it's legitimate income," Volpe said. "It sounds like it's legitimate, and I understand it's a new world out there on this kind of stuff ... He appears to make a decent living at it and I would assume that it requires gainful hours, so I want you focused on that."

Volpe also ordered Green to avoid any contact with co-defendants, including his brother, Jonathan Green, who is also indicted in the conspiracy and is currently out on bond. At Proctor's request, Volpe made an exception for Thanksgiving and Christmas, saying that he would allow the Green brothers to be together with family on those days. Peters objected to the concession, saying that wiretap intercepts indicated the two brothers had worked closely together as part of the conspiracy, but Volpe said he would make the exception for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day only.

Volpe explained to Green that his leniency was based on Green's lack of criminal history but warned him that violations of his release terms could result in his going to jail until his case is resolved.

Today, nine more defendants in the conspiracy are scheduled for bond hearings, beginning at 10 a.m. The last hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

"That's just one away today and we're going to get killed tomorrow," Volpe said at the conclusion of the hearing.

"Yes," Peters said, anticipating a long day in court. "I'm packing a lunch."