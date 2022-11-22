• Ye, the rapper formerly named Kanye West, resurfaced on Twitter after his suspension was lifted. "Testing Testing," tweeted the artist who now goes by just Ye. "Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Ye followed his "test" tweet up with a one-word post stating "Shalom : )" -- a Hebrew greeting that some users took as a further provocation. "'Shalom' is used by Arabs and Jews around the world to welcome one another," commented one user. "Kanye West uses the word to mock and disparage." He has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks due to antisemitic comments. Instagram and Twitter temporarily restricted his accounts last month.

• Film director Euzhan Palcy was among those given honorary Oscars during the Governors Awards. The ceremony put on Saturday by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is an annual celebration of the honorees and a chance for many of the filmmakers and actors hoping to win awards to mingle with potential voters before everyone takes leave for the holidays. "You did not defend your Blackness. You did not defend your womanhood. You used them as warrior fuel," said Viola Davis, who presented Palcy's award. Palcy was the first Black female filmmaker to direct a movie for a major Hollywood studio, "A Dry White Season," the 1989 drama about the brutality of South African apartheid. "I had lost my willingness to hear those words, 'Black is not bankable, female is not bankable,'" Palcy said, motioning toward Davis. "Look at my sister standing by me. ... Black and female is bankable." Palcy retreated from Hollywood moviemaking in the past decade, but the 64-year-old Martinique native is ready to come back and make films again. "My stories are not Black. They are not white. They are universal." Michael J. Fox was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson's disease research. Peter Weir, the Australian filmmaker who directed "Dead Poets Society" and "The Truman Show," and Diane Warren, songwriter and most nominated woman in Oscar history with 13 nods, also received honorary Oscar statuettes.