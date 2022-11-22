



City, county offices closing two days for Thanksgiving

All city and county offices and departments, except public safety and Hot Springs Memorial Field, will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no city Solid Waste services operating Thursday. Residential collections and Earth Angel Recycling, including leaf and mulch collection, will run one day behind schedule. Commercial routes will resume on Friday.

The Garland County Landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday and house-to-house collection will not be picked up Thursday. Trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be picked up Friday, County Judge Darryl Mahoney said.

The Transportation Depot will be closed both days. Intracity Transit bus and paratransit services will not run on Thursday, but will resume operation on Friday.

The Compost Facility will be closed Thursday and Friday, but will reopen from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.



