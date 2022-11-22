NLR police investigate killing

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday near the 400 block of North Palm Street, according to a press release from the department.

Officers responded to the area just before 2 p.m. Monday in reference to a report of shots fired, the release said.

Police discovered one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released yet, according to the press release.

According to the statement from the department, the victim's body was transported to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

This investigation is active and ongoing.