North Korea says Guterres is U.S. puppet





SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea's foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "a puppet of the United States" as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea's ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North "to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions." Guterres's statement came after the United States and other countries issued similar criticism of the North's ICBM test that showed a potential to strike anywhere in the continental U.S.

"I often take the U.N. secretary-general for a member of the U.S. White House or its State Department," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media. "I express my strong regret over the fact that the U.N. secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude, oblivious of the purpose and principles of the U.N. Charter and its proper mission, which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters."

Choe accused Guterres of overlooking the U.S. and its allies' taking the North's ICBM test to the U.N. Security Council, saying that "This clearly proves that he is a puppet of the U.S."

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning on North Korea's ICBM launch at Japan's request. But it's unclear if it can impose new economic sanctions on North Korea because China and Russia, two of the council's veto-wielding members, have opposed previous moves by the U.S. and its allies to toughen sanctions on the North over its banned tests of ballistic missiles this year.

On Sunday, top diplomats from the world's major industrialized democracies issued a joint statement calling for strong steps by the U.N. Security Council in reaction to the North Korean missile launch. "[North Korea's] actions demand a united and robust response by the international community, including the need for further significant measures to be taken by the U.N. Security Council," said the statement by foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaks during a meeting of the Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The meeting was called to discuss recent North Korean missile launches. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another "reliable and maximum-capacity" weapon to contain any outside threats. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook speaks during a meeting of the Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The meeting was called to discuss recent North Korean missile launches. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another "reliable and maximum-capacity" weapon to contain any outside threats. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kimihiro Ishikane speaks during a meeting of the Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The meeting was called to discuss recent North Korean missile launches. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another "reliable and maximum-capacity" weapon to contain any outside threats. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



FILE - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 14, 2022. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "a puppet of the United States" as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)





