North Little Rock police investigating 2 homicides

North Little Rock police are investigating two homicides that happened on Monday, according to news releases from the department.

Lenarr Kinchen, 46, of North Little Rock was found with “at least one stab wound” inside a home at 203 West F Avenue just after 9 p.m., the release said.

Officers were responding to the area to investigate a suspicious death and found him dead inside the home.

Police identified 17-year-old Berach Kinchen, the son of the victim, as a suspect in the stabbing, the release said.

He was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult after being interviewed by detectives at the North Little Rock Justice Center, the release said.

The teen is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, until his initial court appearance at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. North Little Rock police have asked that anyone with information about the stabbing call Detective Adam Williams at (501) 771-7167.

A shooting at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Palm Street killed “one male victim,” North Little Rock police said in a separate release earlier Monday. Police said he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next-of-kin.

Police said his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Officers were responding to a report about shots fired in the area around 1:45 p.m., the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Cody Stroud at (501) 975-8771.

The North Little Rock Police Department also has a tip line at (501) 680-8439 that anyone with information about either homicide can call, the release said.