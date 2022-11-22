Nowkhah supports more teams in CFP

By roundabout circumstances, Dari Nowkhah is a Tulsa native.

Nowkhah, 46, the anchor and lead host of the SEC Network, based in Charlotte, N.C., addressed the last 2022 meeting of the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock on Monday. Touchdown Club gatherings for the 2022-23 football season are scheduled to conclude with Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Theismann on Jan. 13.

Nowkhah was born Darius Behzad Nowkhah on June 23, 1976, in Tulsa, the son of Cy Nowkhah, who immigrated from Iran in 1969 and graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1975.

Cy Nowkhah started in Washington, D.C., where he went through the mandatory paperwork to study in the U.S. While there, he met a group of Iranian students who also had an interest in engineering. They all began their studies at Michigan Tech, but after two years, Nowkhah decided he wanted warmer weather. He transferred to Tulsa, where he met his wife -- Dari Nowkhah's mother -- and graduated in 1975.

Nowkhah said his father grew up with a desire to live in the U.S. and immediately embraced all things American. He said he was raised by his father like any other boy in Tulsa.

"It's funny," Nowkhah said. "He has surrounded himself with America. I didn't grow up eating Persian food. My dad loved hamburgers. He was [as] American as Americans get."

Before the luncheon, Nowkhah spoke football with KABZ-FM, 103.7, midday hosts Justin Acri and Wess Moore. Nowkhah's expertise was evident, a common trait of most national network sports stars who have traveled to speak to the Touchdown Club.

Typical of broadcasters and most college football fans across the country, Nowkhah had an opinion about which universities would provide the final four teams for the College Football Playoff and the meandering routes each must take.

"Ohio State's game against Michigan is going to be huge," Nowkhah said. "If Georgia beats LSU, that knocks [the rest of] the SEC out of it. I don't know if Clemson gets enough playoff push, but if you go with Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, you'd need a little help. TCU's got to lose, and or USC's got to lose."

After Nowkhah went through several more scenarios, he said they were all the reason he supports a proposed 12-school playoff format.

Beyond mere commentary, Nowkhah has had to deal with one significant controversy in the course of his eight years with the SEC Network. In an interview after LSU's 63-28 FBS semifinal victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019, he asked LSU quarterback Joe Burrow about the untimely death of the daughter-in-law of LSU's and Burrow's offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Nowkhah did not know Ensminger had not told his players that his daughter-in-law Carley McCord and four others had died in a plane crash on a flight from New Orleans to Atlanta, the site of the Peach Bowl, on the morning of LSU's semifinal win.

The news stunned Burrow after Nowkhah asked him about it. Burrow is now a third-year starter for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

"Oh my gosh," Burrow said in response to Nowkhah's comment. "I did not know."

After a moment of personified awkwardness, Burrow continued: "Obviously, he's a great man, a great family. I hope the world is praying for him."

Nowkhah was lambasted by broadcast and online media and said he learned a lesson the hard way.

"It was addressed [during the game] over and over as if [the LSU players] knew," Nowkhah said. "So I'm asking the question, and then I realize Joe didn't know, and I have never felt worse in this business than at that moment right there. It was completely innocent. I had one of the producers in my ear say, 'You need to ask about the death,' so I did. I kind of paid the price for that a little bit in the perception from the public, but all I could say was it was a completely innocent thing. I thought Joe knew, and I felt horrible."

Nowkhah said he hoped for an opportunity to apologize in person.

"I reached out to their [sports information director]," Nowkhah said. "I wrote an email to Joe, which I asked their SID to pass on for me. Whether he did or not, I don't know. Somebody after that said Joe said, 'I'm not going to talk to that guy again.' Which is, whatever. I understand. I wasn't trying to do anything."