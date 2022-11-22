NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Colder water should jump start fall fishing in a big way.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said the water temperature is dropping into the mid-50s and that generally gets fall fishing going at the reservoir. Striped bass are scattered in the middle section of the lake, he said. Trollng with brood minnows or shad is the best way to catch them. Jigging spoons worked around shad schools in open water may also work.

White bass are beginning to school and chase shad on the surface. They should hit top-water lures, white jigs or crank baits. For black bass, use swim baits or crank baits.

Try for crappie around brush near the main lake channel on the south half of the lake. Fish with jigs or minnows 20 feet deep or shallower.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair fishing for crappie close to brush six to 14 feet deep. Black bass are hard to figure out. Some are biting summer baits such as plastic worms, but cool-water lures such as spinner baits and crank baits or jig and pigs may also work.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout fishing is best in deep pools with prepared trout baits such as Power Bait. Try Pautzke Fire Worms threaded on a light jig head and worked near the bottom.

Fish for walleye in the Holiday Island area by trolling crank baits or jigging minnows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie fishing has improved. Minnows are best to use fished 10 to 12 feet deep. For black bass, work a jig and pig by hopping it slowly along the bottom.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said the lake is muddy and all fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are biting crank baits, swim baits and Alabama rigs on all Bella Vista lakes. Top-water lures are working early.

Crappie can be caught 18 to 20 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Catfish are biting well on all types of catfish bait.

Please note fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with grubs, 4-inch lizards or small jerk baits.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms, Ned rigs or square-billed crank baits. Try top-water lures early, late and on cloudy days.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits or spinner baits around brush, rocks and docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs around brush and docks. Blue catfish can be caught with chicken liver.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on jigs or in-line spinners around brush, rocks or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service said black bass can be caught with jig and pigs early 12 to 25 feet deep along gravel points or gravel and rock points.

Bass are biting jigging spoons or drop-shot rigs 30 to 40 feet deep in the backs of creek arms. Try crawdad-colored crank baits or spinner baits on breezy days.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



