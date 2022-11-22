Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Virginia cancels Va. Tech game

Virginia canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday night, a day after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Virginia also canceled its game last weekend against Coastal Carolina.

McCaffrey fired by college

Northern Colorado announced that Coach Ed McCaffrey won't return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search will begin immediately, the school said Monday. "This is never an easy decision," director of athletics Darren Dunn said in a statement. "We appreciate all the work, time and energy Coach McCaffrey has put into the program and we wish him the best in the future." McCaffrey was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, but had to wait quite a while before making his coaching debut at the school. The Big Sky Conference decided to postpone its 2020 football season to the spring of 2021, and then Northern Colorado opted out of the spring season for health and safety reasons. It was a family reunion at Northern Colorado for the McCaffrey family. Two of Ed McCaffrey's sons joined him on campus, with Max serving as the offensive coordinator and Dylan arriving to play quarterback after leaving Michigan. One of McCaffrey's other sons is Christian, who is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. Ed McCaffrey played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, the 49ers and the New York Giants. He coached at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., where he led the Eagles to a 24-2 record and a title in 2018.

Lyons rehired at Alabama

Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator. Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne said Monday that Lyons has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. West Virginia fired Lyons, who had led the program for eight years, on Nov. 14 during the football program's worst stretch in more than 40 years. Lyons had served as Alabama's deputy director of athletics from 2011-15. "Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama," Byrne said. "We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team." Lyons has 35 years of experience in athletics administration and was named athletic director of the year in 2021 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He recently served as Chair of the Division I Council and of the Division I Football Oversight Committee and was a member of the NCAA Transformation Committee among others.

Pitts placed on IR

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it's too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games. Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power. The Falcons (5-6) will likely turn to MyCole Pruitt to replace Pitts as Atlanta prepares to visit Washington (6-5) this weekend. Smith said Sunday that the team wouldn't know the severity of Pitts' injury until he gets a couple of medical opinions. Pitts ranks second on the Falcons with 28 catches for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns. His numbers are down this season with Atlanta deploying a run-first offense. Falcons starting defensive end Ta'Quon Graham was placed on injured reserve as well because of a knee injury.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Ex-champion says innocent

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded innocent Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children. Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, Calif., after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man's parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man's stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said. Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device. After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported. The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.

BASEBALL

Another award for Judge

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year for the second straight year after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. Judge, who hit .311 and tied for the big league lead with 131 RBI, also was given the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award, the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Sunday. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena won the Babe Ruth Award as postseason MVP after winning American League Championship Series and World Series MVP. Retiring St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols was given the William J. Slocum/Jack Lang Award for Long & Meritorious Service. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was given the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde Award for Community Service, and Mets closer Edwin Diaz was selected to receive the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy Award. Sarah Langs of MLB.com, a baseball statistical analyst who said last month she has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was given the Casey Stengel You Could Look It Up Award. Mike Vaccaro, a former sports editor at the Northwest Arkansas Times in Fayettville and currently of the New York Post and Howie Rose, a New York Mets radio broadcaster on WCBS radio, won the Arthur & Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart Award.

BASKETBALL

Sun hire White as coach

The Connecticut Sun hired Stephanie White to be their new head coach on Monday. White succeeds Curt Miller, who left to coach Los Angeles last month. She has a combined 15 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA, most recently as the head of the Indiana Fever in 2015-2016. "Stephanie White is the right coach at the right time for our organization. She's a proven winner that understands the high expectations we have within the Connecticut Sun organization and our fan base," Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti said. "She has been a part of championships as both a player and a coach, and that is the mentality I was looking to add. I'm excited for our players who will be under her guidance, and I look forward to supporting and welcoming her back to the WNBA." White left the Fever to take over at Vanderbilt. She was the head coach there from 2016-21. She inherits a talented team in Connecticut that lost to Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals last season. The Sun have 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones and star Alyssa Thomas back for next year.