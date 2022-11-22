Orchestra CEO to get award

Christina Littlejohn, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, will receive the Arkansas Arts Council’s 2023 Arts Community Development Award, among the Governor’s Arts Awards, at a ceremony in March.

“Through her leadership, she has guided a once-struggling nonprofit to become the state’s leader in music education and the top employer of professional teaching artists and musicians,” according to an Arts Council news release.

“In addition, the organization has balanced its budget for 13 consecutive years while expanding its music education programs.” The other awards, announced on Monday: Arts in Education Award for an Arts Educator: Jorge Ville-gas and Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado, instructors at the South Arkansas Arts Center and in arts-in-education programs in El Dorado area public schools.

Arts in Education Award for an Arts Organization: The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro.

Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award: The Springs Magazine in Hot Springs.

Folklife Award: The Music Roots Program and founder Danny Thomas, Mountain View.

Individual Artist Award: painter Sammy Peters of Little Rock.

Patron Award: Kelly and Marti Sudduth of Fayetteville.

Lifetime Achievement Award: portrait photographer Andrew Kilgore of Fayetteville.

Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.



