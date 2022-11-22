100 years ago

Nov. 22, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has been just admitted to the Association of American Universities. This places the institution in the list of standard accredited colleges.

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1972

• The Little Rock Sewer Committee Tuesdays authorized an application for federal funds to help pay for separating two combination storm and sanitary sewer lines in the East End that permit raw sewage to flow into the Arkansas River. Garver and Garver, Inc., an engineering firm that has developed plans for separating the sewer lines, will make the application. One of the lines flows into the river at the foot of Pepper Street and the other enters the river just east of the freeway. The lines collect drainage and sanitary sewage from a large area in the East End.

25 years ago

Nov. 22, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas board of trustees approved a plan Friday to raise admission standards for incoming freshmen at the Fayetteville campus for the fall 1999 semester. Chancellor John A. White said raising standards will immediately improve the reputation of the university. His longterm goal is to increase the quality of the university's student body and the graduation rate, he said. White said the university's six-year graduation rate is 41 percent.

10 years ago

Nov. 22, 2012

• Little Rock police are searching for about $20,000 in bronze sculptures that were taken from a downtown park. As a Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department worker did a morning inspection of Riverfront Park late last week, he noticed three sculptures missing from the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden, police said. The bronze pieces may have been taken to a scrap yard, authorities said. The stolen sculptures include a 2-foot section of "long-legged man looking up," a 3-foot-tall sculpture of two storks in flight and a 1- foot-tall female dancer, police said.