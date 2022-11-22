PB’s Santa Fire Truck is ready to go

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will run its annual Santa Fire Truck, spreading holiday cheer throughout the city of Pine Bluff from Nov. 28 through Dec. 24.

There will be a preview from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 200 East Eighth Ave.

Fire & Emergency Services personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated one of the reserve fire trucks with Christmas lights, and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system to play Christmas music was added to the fire truck.

"The fire department, along with the city of Pine Bluff, would like to give a BIG thank you to Carrington Electric, who donated and installed the Christmas lights," a spokesman said in a news release.

"Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services is looking forward to sharing the Santa Fire Truck with the community."

Firefighters will be out each night from approximately 5-8 p.m. displaying the fire truck and wishing everyone a fire-safe Christmas holiday.

The following schedule lists the dates and area of the city that the firefighters will be traveling during the holidays. Emergency calls and/or inclement weather may cause this schedule to be adjusted, according to the release.

SANTA TRUCK RUN SCHEDULE

Nov. 27 -- 4-6 p.m., 200 E. Eighth Ave. -- Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will join the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Nov. 28 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Pines Mall Parking Lot/east of Pines Mall (Aureli and Country Living mobile home parks, Grider Field Road, Springhill Street, Mobile, Natchez, Vicksburg, Green Meadows Drive.)

Nov. 29 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Chapel Village, Watson Chapel community (Edgewood Drive, South Apple Street, Union Avenue, Garland Avenue, Scott Avenue, Dusty Lake, Greenway Drive, East Lake Drive, West Lake Drive, Chapel Heights, Scenic Drive, Jeffcoat, Kay Don, Mary.)

Nov. 30 – West of Blake, south of Sixth Avenue and north of Faucett Road (Starlite Drive, Leawood, Dianne, Skylark, Taft, Franklin, Madison, Dearborn, Oakwood, Gross, Hemlock, Young, Apple, Hepburn streets.)

Dec. 1 -- 5:30 p.m. Christmas Parade -- Downtown on Main Street.

Dec. 2 – East of Blake, north of Sixth Avenue, south of Reeker, east of University (Fluker, Reed, Havis, Bell, High, King, Vaugine, Scull, Pullen, Bois D' Arc streets.)

Dec. 3 -- North of Reeker and east of Birch (Townsend Park, Whiteside, Willow, Oliver, Magnolia, Watson, Roane, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Piney Woods, Woodgate, University Drive and Riverside Drive.)

Dec. 4 – 5-6:15 p.m. Saracen Landing/west of Main Street, east of Cherry Street, north of 28th Avenue, south of Sixth Avenue.

Dec. 5 – Dollarway community (Lane, Norman, Spears, Moreland, Knight, Haley, Windham, Mosely, Bullock, School, Malcomb, Hoover, Richard, Phyllis, Cottonwood, streets east of Bryant Street.)

Dec. 6 – Downtown, west of Ohio Street, north of Harding Avenue, and east of Main Street (State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania streets.)

Dec. 7 – 5-6:30 p.m. Super 1 Foods, 5805 Dollarway Road; 6:45-8 p.m. (streets west of Bryant. Stonewall Trailer Park, West and East Piney, McConnell Circle and apartments.)

Dec. 8 – 5-8 p.m. Downtown Main Street (Shop, Sip, Dine and Repeat event.)

Dec. 9 – West of Hazel, north of 42nd Avenue, and south of 28th Avenue, east of railroad tracks (Sunset Village, Sherwood Forest, Royal Forest, Lincoln Green, Robinhood, Fir Street, Southwood Drive, King Richard, Royal Forest, Catalpa, Holly, Orange.)

Dec. 10 – 5-8 p.m. -- Walmart Supercenter.

Dec. 11 – South of 42nd Avenue, east of Olive Street, north of Ridgway (Elmwood Circle, 46th Avenue, Beau Monde, Sheraton Park, Stevens Drive, 50th Avenue, Windsor Colony, Wellington, Mt. Vernon, Monticello, Hampton Parkway, Foxcroft, Bobo Road, Mayberry, Town and Country, Greensward, Skyline, Brinkley.)

Dec. 12 – Santa Truck will stop at Goody's (2713 E. Harding) from 5-6 p.m.; Broadmoor (Belair Drive, Belle Meade, Belmoor, Brentwood, Belmont, Wisconsin, Kansas, Westgate, Washington, Colorado, Mississippi, Nebraska, Port Road.)

Dec. 13 – South of 13th Avenue, east of Hazel Street, west of Olive Street, north of 28th Avenue (Maple, Spruce, Circle Drive, Cypress Drive, Locust, Ash, Mulberry Linden, Cherry, Popular, Elm, Oak, Beech, Laurel.)

Dec. 14 – South of 28th Avenue, east of Hazel Street, west of Olive Street, north of 42nd Avenue (Maple, Cherry, Poplar, Winter's Place, Longmeadow, Jefferson Place, Westridge.)

Dec. 15 – 5-6:15 p.m. Super 1 Foods – 28th Avenue/Camden/east of Blake Street, north of 28th Avenue, west of Hazel Street, south of Sixth Avenue (Violet, Shady Grove, Orchid, Daffodil, Tulip, Jonquil, Rose, Iris, Edmar, Howard Drive, Catalpa, Birch, Myrtle, Highland, Sycamore, Larch, Juniper, Bois D' Arc, Peach, Marsh, Fox, Arlington, Bay, Amis streets.)

Dec. 16 -- South of Ridgway Road (Indian Hills, Silver Fox, War Eagle, Mulberry Street, Dancing Rabbit, Running Bear, Blackhawk Ridge, Deer Run, Rosswood, Golfview, 73rd Avenue, Fairway Drive, Par Lane.)

Dec. 17 – 2-4 p.m. Aquatics Center; 5-8 p.m. Jefferson Square.

Dec. 18-23 -- Open dates will be used for make-up days due to inclement weather and emergency calls.

Dec. 24 – 5-7 p.m. – Walmart Supercenter.

For details, call Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, visit www.pineblufffire.com or follow the agency on Facebook.