Police: Students’ plot led to slaying Woman convicted for 2021 riot role

Police: Students'

plot led to slaying

The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico investigators say a University of New Mexico student conspired with two other students and a teenage girl to lure a visiting New Mexico State University basketball player onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the University of New Mexico student dead and the player wounded.

The investigation into the Saturday shooting continued Monday, with New Mexico State Police confirming that they have arrested and charged the teen with aggravated battery and conspiracy, but that it was too early to say whether others would face charges.

Police identified Brandon Travis as the University of New Mexico student who was fatally shot and accused of planning the assault. Police have identified the other two students, but their names have not been released.

The shooting in Albuquerque happened hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the schools that was later postponed.

New Mexico State Police reported that an altercation between Travis, 19, and the New Mexico State basketball player led to the shooting. They said Travis had plotted with his friends "to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him."

How and why the two first crossed paths remained unclear.

"Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis," authorities said in a statement issued Sunday.

The teen girl and Travis' friends fled the scene outside a dormitory at the University of New Mexico's Albuquerque campus.

The student-athlete was listed in stable condition at a hospital. Police have yet to release his name.

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a statement that it was important that "no one rush to judgment until all the facts are made available."

University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes said the university community was shaken by the shooting, calling it a "tragedy on so many levels."