Rape of girl nets Rogers man 25 years in prison





BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to raping a girl.

Andrew Mezquita, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to rape, sexual assault and battery. The plea was under an agreement Ray Spruell, Mezquita's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

A 13-year-old girl reported in October 2019 that Mezquita raped her several times, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said the abuse started when she was 6 years old and ended when she was 9 or 10, according to the affidavit.

Mezquita admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, according to the affidavit.

The battery charge relates to an incident in September involving Mezquita and another inmate in the Benton County Jail. Mezquita admitted to stabbing the other inmate in the head multiple times with a pencil.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Mezquita's guilty plea.

Mezquita was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape. He was sentenced to six years in prison for the battery, but the sentence will be served concurrently with the rape sentence. He was given a 20-year suspended sentence for the sexual assault.

Mezquita will be required to register as a sex offender. He must complete a sex offender treatment program. He was ordered not to have any contact with the girl or any unsupervised contact with minors.

The girl's mother and grandmother were present in court.

Mezquita declined to comment when the judge gave him the opportunity to speak.



