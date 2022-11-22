Save time, nutrients with recipe for greens

If greens are a side dish for a Thanksgiving dinner, cooks should keep in mind they do not have to boil greens for hours. In fact, doing so pulls nutrients out of them, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Save time and nutrients by cooking greens for only 30 minutes," she said. "This recipe makes a wonderful dish for your holiday meal."

SAVORY GREENS

This recipe makes 6 servings -- 1 cup per serving.

Ingredients

3 cups water

¼ pound skinless, smoked turkey breast

¼ cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 green onion, chopped

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 pounds greens (mixture of mustard greens, collard greens, kale and turnip greens)

1 tablespoon chopped and seeded jalapeño pepper (optional)

Preparation

Place all ingredients, except greens, into a large pot and bring to a boil.

Prepare greens by washing thoroughly and removing stems.

Tear or slice greens into bite-size pieces.

Add greens to turkey stock. Cook 20 to 30 minutes until tender. Serve while hot.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 69, total fat: 1 g, saturated fat: 0 g, trans fat: 0 g, cholesterol: 9 mg, sodium: 267 mg, total carbohydrate: 10 g, dietary fiber: 4 g, protein: 7 g.

Source: Recipes from SNAP-Ed Partners California-Calfresh https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/snap-ed-recipes/recipes-snap-ed-partners.