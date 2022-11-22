Sportsboard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SWAC TOURNAMENT

At Texas Southern University, Houston

Seeds in parentheses; all games streaming on SWAC Digital Network, unless otherwise indicated

Sunday's championship

Florida A&M def. Alabama State 25-22, 25-19, 26-24

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: Playoffs with southeast Arkansas teams listed in bracket order; all games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals (Nov. 25)

McGehee at Harding Academy

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia

Nashville at Elkins

Malvern at Warren

CLASS 3A

Second round (Nov. 25)

Glen Rose at Melbourne

Booneville at Osceola

Prescott at Rison

Newport at Charleston

8-MAN

Semifinals (Nov. 18)

Rector 30, Mountain Pine 28

Izard County 62, Woodlawn 56

Championship

Rector vs. Izard County, at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, 7 p.m. Dec. 1

SCHEDULE

TODAY

Men's college basketball

Crowley's Ridge College at UAPB, 7 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 5:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

White Hall at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

College football

UAPB at Alabama State (Montgomery, Ala.), 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Women's college basketball

Miami Thanksgiving Classic at Coral Gables, Fla.: UAPB vs. Columbia, noon

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Men's college basketball

Williams Baptist College at UAM, 3 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAM at UA Fort Smith, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

Women's college basketball

Miami Thanksgiving Classic at Coral Gables, Fla.: UAPB vs. Miami, noon

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Prep basketball

Dollarway at Fordyce (girls/boys), 6:40 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

Prep basketball

Watson Chapel at Bauxite (girls), 6 p.m.; Lake Hamilton at Watson Chapel (boys), 6:30 p.m.; White Hall at Maumelle (boys), 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAPB at SMU (Dallas), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Air Force (Air Force Academy, Colo.), 7 p.m.

Prep basketball

Dollarway in Fordyce tournament (girls/boys)