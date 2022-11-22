Sportsboard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SWAC TOURNAMENT
At Texas Southern University, Houston
Seeds in parentheses; all games streaming on SWAC Digital Network, unless otherwise indicated
Sunday's championship
Florida A&M def. Alabama State 25-22, 25-19, 26-24
PREP FOOTBALL
ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS
NOTE: Playoffs with southeast Arkansas teams listed in bracket order; all games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals (Nov. 25)
McGehee at Harding Academy
Rivercrest at Arkadelphia
Nashville at Elkins
Malvern at Warren
CLASS 3A
Second round (Nov. 25)
Glen Rose at Melbourne
Booneville at Osceola
Prescott at Rison
Newport at Charleston
8-MAN
Semifinals (Nov. 18)
Rector 30, Mountain Pine 28
Izard County 62, Woodlawn 56
Championship
Rector vs. Izard County, at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, 7 p.m. Dec. 1
SCHEDULE
TODAY
Men's college basketball
Crowley's Ridge College at UAPB, 7 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
White Hall at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
College football
UAPB at Alabama State (Montgomery, Ala.), 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
Women's college basketball
Miami Thanksgiving Classic at Coral Gables, Fla.: UAPB vs. Columbia, noon
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
Men's college basketball
Williams Baptist College at UAM, 3 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAM at UA Fort Smith, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
Women's college basketball
Miami Thanksgiving Classic at Coral Gables, Fla.: UAPB vs. Miami, noon
MONDAY, NOV. 28
Prep basketball
Dollarway at Fordyce (girls/boys), 6:40 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
Prep basketball
Watson Chapel at Bauxite (girls), 6 p.m.; Lake Hamilton at Watson Chapel (boys), 6:30 p.m.; White Hall at Maumelle (boys), 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAPB at SMU (Dallas), 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Air Force (Air Force Academy, Colo.), 7 p.m.
Prep basketball
Dollarway in Fordyce tournament (girls/boys)