BASKETBALL

Conferences announce scheduling alliance

The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with the Mid-American Conference, introduced the MAC-SBC Challenge, a scheduling alliance in men's and women's basketball for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The MAC's 12 schools will be paired against the top 12 Sun Belt schools in the NET rankings for two games each season. The first game of the 2023-24 Challenge will be played in the season's opening week between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, 2023, with opposition based on projected NET rankings entering the season. The second game, slated for Feb. 10, 2024, will be determined by real-time NET rankings and announced in Jan. 2024.

Each MAC and Sun Belt team included in the Challenge will be guaranteed one home and one game each season. In addition to NET rankings, "geography and frequency of past contests will be considered" when setting matchups.

The NET includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Prim earns ASUN honor

Kierra Prim, a transfer from Johnson County Community College, was selected as the ASUN Newcomer of the Week this past week in a pair of University of Central Arkansas victories.

The Sugar Bears (2-2) rebounded from a down opening week with wins over Lindenwood and Louisiana-Monroe.

Against Lindenwood, Prim scored a team-high 24 points and corralled 13 rebounds, 11 of which came on the offensive glass.

Against Louisiana-Monroe, Prim led UCA in scoring with 15 points. She grabbed 10 rebounds, seven offensive.

-- Sam Lane

FOOTBALL

UCA's Butler wins second league award

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Myles Butler was a bright spot in a 40-17 loss to Jacksonville State.

He caught five passes for a career-high 120 yards and was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week for the performance.

It's his season time winning the award. He also earned it for his two-catch, 117-yard performance against North Alabama on Oct. 29.

-- Sam Lane