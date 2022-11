1. Bird symbolizing peace.

2. Bird symbolizing wisdom.

3. A plant with leaves symbolizing good luck.

4. Symbol denoting poison and other hazardous or dangerous materials.

5. A symbol of Nazism.

6. Symbol of death and mortality.

7. Symbol used to indicate battlegrounds on maps.

8. Flower indicating love and romance.

9. A candelabrum celebrating Hanukkah.

ANSWERS:

1. Dove

2. Owl

3. Four-leaf clover

4. Skull and crossbones

5. Swastika

6. Human skull

7. Crossed swords

8. Red rose

9. Menorah