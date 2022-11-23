Car passenger shot

on Interstate 430

A man was injured by gunfire while riding in a vehicle on Interstate 430 on Saturday night, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said.

Avriel Clincy, 26, of Pine Bluff suffered minor injuries around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle he was riding in, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. The shooting happened between Stagecoach and Shackleford roads in Little Rock, Sadler said.

Clincy was treated at an area hospital and released the same night, Sadler said. The driver, 18-year-old Jaquarrion Plummer of Little Rock, was not injured. As of Tuesday night, state police had not identified any suspects, but Sadler said the investigation was ongoing.

The shooting follows an upward trend of reckless driving and road rage incidents involving guns either brandished or fired on Central Arkansas interstates that state police have marked over the past two years, Sadler said.

"Just another incident of aggravated assault on the highway," Sadler said.

Police arrest man

over stolen weapon

Little Rock police early Monday pulled over a man who they say had a stolen handgun on his person, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 1:30 a.m. stopped a car that Kristopher Woodruff, 20, of Little Rock was riding in near 5100 S. University Ave. Police said they could see an AR-15-style rifle laying next to Woodruff.

Woodruff also told officers he had a pistol in one of his pockets, which police determined had been reported stolen. He was arrested and charged with one felony count of theft by receiving.