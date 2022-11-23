ARDOT to break ground on I-69 Corridor

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will host a ground-breaking ceremony on the next phase of construction for the Interstate 69 Corridor.

Members of the Arkansas Highway Commission, ARDOT staff and local leadership will attend the event at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at ARDOT's District 2 Maintenance Headquarters, 9054 U.S. 65 North at McGehee.

"Designated by the United States Department of Transportation as a Corridor of the Future, this federally recognized highway will be invaluable to future freight movement across the United States," according to a news release. "When complete, Interstate 69 will span over 2,600 miles from Laredo, Texas, to Port Huron, Michigan."

Parole Board meeting set

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its monthly board meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium of the board office at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings slated for and by the parole board can be found on the website at https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/ under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: (501) 682-3850.