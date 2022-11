ROGERS -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city last weekend, according to social media posts Tuesday by the Police Department.

A vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out at 601 W. Easy St. shortly after midnight Saturday, according to police. Someone shot at the vehicle from behind and the bullet struck the driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 479-636-4141.