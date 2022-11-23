Fight ends in death of teen boy’s father

Two people were killed in homicides in North Little Rock on Monday, police said.

Lenarr Kinchen, 46, of North Little Rock was found with "at least one stab wound" inside a home at 203 W. F Ave. just after 9 p.m. by officers investigating a report of a suspicious death, the North Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.

Kinchen's 17-year-old son, Berach, was arrested in the death on a charge of second-degree murder, the release says.

According to an arrest report, the teenager's mother told officers the father and son got into a physical fight over items belonging to the son's 10-year-old brother. The teen started to throw the items out of his room, including over the head of his father after his father confronted him.

The fight spilled out into the kitchen, and Lenarr Kinchen was stabbed at some point during the argument, the report states. Berach Kinchen admitted that he warned his father that he would stab him, but he told police his father grabbed him while he was holding the knife, causing him to stab his father inadvertently, the report says.

Berach Kinchen is being charged as an adult, police said.

The teen was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail until his initial court appearance at 9 a.m. today, police said.

In a separate news release, North Little Rock police said a shooting at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Palm Street earlier Monday resulted in the death of "one male victim."

Officers responded to a report about shots fired in the area around 1:45 p.m., the release says.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending the notification of the next of kin.

Police said the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.