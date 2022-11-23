Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Andy Hernandez, 20, of 603 E. Grove Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Hernandez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Curtis Reynolds, 35, of 32043 Missouri 112 in Seligman, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with purpose to deliver. Reynolds was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Isaiah Wilkins, 20, of 2888 N. Peg Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Wilkins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Rogers

• Leo Meythaler, 28, of 915 W. Olrich St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Meythaler was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jordan Thompson, 25, of 4397 Dixie Industrial Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Thompson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.