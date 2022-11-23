Fort Smith Business district group hears update on Next Step shelter plans

FORT SMITH -- The Central Business Improvement District heard an update from Next Step Homeless Services on Thursday about its plans to build a shelter at 815 S. Sixth St.

Next Step runs a day room at 123 N. Sixth St. downtown. The new location is near the Oklahoma border, which is surrounded by several industrial businesses and would put Next Step closer to another local homeless service, Hope Campus.

City directors approved rezoning for the shelter in the spring.

Sharon Chapman, Next Step executive director, said the proposed shelter would provide noncongregate housing with 30 houses maximum on the property. The people using the services would likely be drug- and alcohol-free and addressing mental and physical health issues before finding employment and becoming independent, she said.

"People would be able to come there and apply for that housing program to stay there up to six months in order to get themselves healthy and well and working and out of homelessness," Chapman said. "That's our goal there. So there would be no walking traffic or any emergency shelter there."

The shelter will take over a year and a half to complete, at which time Next Step plans to close the day room in order to focus on providing transitional housing, she said.

Chapman told the improvement district Next Step is waiting for assessments to be completed before it can close on the 4-acre property. She said she's waiting to design the shelter until they own the property, but are already working to get funding through Community Development Block Grant and other federal grants.

The grants would pay for roughly $2 million of the project, which is expected to cost about $3 million, she said.

Next Step has been able to provide services for 1,400 individuals and house 100 people this year, Chapman said.

Improvement district Chairman Bill Hanna asked Chapman what the program's success rate is -- she said roughly 70%.

Chapman said the housing program requires individuals to be drug- and alcohol-free, have employment, disability or another source of income, and save money with Next Step to use for permanent housing. Next Step and other homeless services are working on a reunification program she called Home for the Holidays she said, where they provide one-way bus tickets for unsheltered people who want to reunite with their families

"We get a lot of people who come to us at the day shelter who thought they were coming and were going to get a lot of services, and they came here only to find out 'Wow, I'm unsheltered, and I don't have any money to get out of here.' While we all love Fort Smith, if you don't have the resources, and you don't have the shelter, but you have a place to go, we want to get them back to where they want to go," Chapman said.

Chapman said Next Step calls the person's family to make sure he can be sheltered before taking him to the bus station.

"We sent a guy who has come to us for a long time, he has stage 3 lung cancer, and he really needed to get with family because being on the street with that kind of condition is horrible. So we were able to reconnect him with his sister in Minnesota, and it was very touching," she said.