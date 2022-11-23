High school basketball roundups

TUESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

FARMINGTON 94, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 44 Layne Taylor knocked in 29 points, corralled 12 rebounds and handed out five assists for Farmington (6-0) in a rout. Maddox Teeter hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Cardinals.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 51, SMACKOVER 36 Evan East put up 17 points in a win for Fountain Lake (4-1). Colby Lambert scored 14 points, and Dedric Blocker had nine for the Cobras.

MILLS 49, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 37 Keaton Cross' 11 points and six rebounds paved an opening for Mills (2-1). Marcus Kendrick led the Comets with 20 points, while Q.J. King had 8 points and 8 assists.

RECTOR 70, ENGLAND 64 Cooper Rabjohn rolled up 29 points and seven boards as Rector (3-0) stayed undefeated. Kameron Jones had 22 points and 8 rebounds, and Brett Fair stepped up with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars.

SHERIDAN 87, LAKE VILLAGE 38 Ten players scored for Sheridan (1-1), led by Peyton Free's 35 points. Justin Crews added 27 points for the Yellowjackets.

SPRINGDALE 67, SUBIACO ACADEMY 49 Courtland Muldrew had 30 points to lead Springdale (2-0) to its second consecutive win.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 50, SILOAM SPRINGS 37 Nate Kingsbury scored 18 points as Har-Ber (3-0) won its third game in a row by double figures. Jaxson Conley offered up 10 points for the Wildcats. Nathan Vachon had 17 points for Siloam Springs (2-2).

WALDRON 54, MULBERRY 33 Trenton Hunt had 23 points to power Waldron (6-0) in its victory. Lidge Stinson ended with 14 points, and Petey Justice scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

BAUXITE 61, PERRYVILLE 35 Abby Beene poured in 33 points as Bauxite (6-1) rebounded from Monday's loss to Baptist Prep by blowing past Perryville (5-1) in the Fountain Lake Classic. Beene had 36 points in the loss as well.

BROOKLAND 52, JONESBORO 48, OT Evan Polsgrove turned in 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in a key win for Brookland (2-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Stella Parker had 18 points and 9 rebounds, and Kinley Morris came up with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY 70, BARTLETT (TENN.) 48 Chloe Clardy scored 25 points, with 14 coming in the second half, in an impressive showing by Conway (5-0). Emerie Bohanon had 14 points, and Savannah Scott followed with 8 for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 32-20 at halftime. Carrington Jones finished with 10 points, and Nevaeh Scott collected nine points for Bartlett (4-2).

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 54, JACKSONVILLE 21 Karys Washington had 22 points to easily push Northside (2-0) to a rout. Erianna Gordan ended with 11 points for the Lady Bears.

GREENWOOD 80, NASHVILLE 61 Brooklyn Woolsey collected 21 points and six rebounds as Greenwood (5-0), the defending Class 5A champions, broke free after leading 40-35 at halftime. Anna Trusty had 20 points and 9 rebounds, Madison Cartwright ended with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists and Carley Sexton chipped in with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Bulldogs.

SALEM 56, NORFORK 39 Marleigh Sellars had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals in a 17-point victory for Salem (4-0). Chelsea Hamilton added 18 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Liza Shaddy delivered 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Jordan Rasmussen scoed 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for Norfork (7-3).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 54, SILOAM SPRINGS 30 Pacious McDaniel had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the opener for Har-Ber (1-0). Delaney Roller added 13 points for the Lady Wildcats. Brook Ross' 17 points paced Siloam Springs (0-4).

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

FARMINGTON 80, BERGMAN 56 Layne Taylor provided 35 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists in a rout for Farmington. Josh Blakely had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Sam Kirkman added 9 points for the Cardinals.

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 80, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 79 Three players finished with 11 points or more for LISA Academy North (8-0), led by Jordan Jasper's 13 points. Makale Guy had 12 points, and Kelbi Hale followed with 11 for the Jaguars.

QUITMAN 65, RURAL SPECIAL 42 Zane Pierce's 19 points carried Quitman (1-2) to its first victory of the season. Jacob Morris knocked down six three-pointers and ended with 21 points, while Kasen Stevens countered with 17 points for Rural Special (2-10), which lost its fifth game in a row.

ROSE BUD 80, SHIRLEY 55 Rece Hipp scored 21 points as Rose Bud (3-1) strolled to a blowout. Jared Wray had 16 points, and Bryce Walls totaled 14 for the Ramblers. Hogan Little had 15 points, and Hunter Bradford supplied 14 more for Shirley (11-3), which has dropped two of its last three games.

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 67, BERGMAN 43 Both Jenna Lawrence and Kaycee McCumber scored 12 points apiece as Farmington (4-0) put an end to Bergman's 53-game winning streak.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 48, LAKE HAMILTON 30 Jasmine Davis controlled things with 14 points, 5 steals and 3 blocks as Parkview (3-1) won its second game in a row.

LONOKE 64, HARRISBURG 37 Lonoke (4-0) stayed unbeaten behind a a triple-double from Tyesha James. The senior forward had 13 points, 13 steals and 15 rebounds for the Lady Rabbits. D'mya Eason churned out 26 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, and Laila Howell chipped in 10 points for Lonoke.

RIVERCREST 84, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 58 Brineka Taylor had 32 points and eight rebounds in a dominant outing for Rivercrest (2-3), winners of two of its past three. Destiny Burks scored 24 points and handed out 8 assists, and Zakiyah Brownlee ended with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Lady Colts.

ROSE BUD 55, SHIRLEY 47 Taylor Wilhite collected 15 points to lift Rose Bud (1-3) to its first win of the season. Sarah Hartle tallied 11 points for the Lady Ramblers. Addie Overturff's 17 points and Akayla's Rocha's 15 led Shirley (4-7).