



Happy birthday (Nov. 23): You embody your values. People may not articulate what they see in you, but they sense who you are. You'll resonate with others who cherish family, prize community and pay homage to what makes the day-to-day function beautifully. More highlights: a stellar vacation, an unlikely friendship and a co-investment in a lucrative venture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This conundrum will confront you today: Struggling to prove your worth demonstrates a belief of unworthiness. As soon as you realize you're deserving, there is nothing to prove and the struggle ends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do not be in a rush to give or receive information. There are reasons to hold back. Mystery is the beating heart of a relationship, so keep things unknown. If you reveal or discover everything, the story ends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You make others feel important, interesting and singular — perhaps because it's what you believe about them. Reflected in your gaze, a person becomes the most fascinating individual in the world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can handle conflict if you need to, but it won't come up. You'll be too busy applying and refining your many skills for navigating the world in a mutually respectful way. Today, someone will watch and learn from you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're honest with your feelings and you sometimes show them. But today, you'll sense this is not to your advantage. If you bottle your emotions up through the course of an interaction, don't forget to circle back and unbottle them later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While it is in your character to be supportive, your sole purpose is not to play second fiddle to someone else's drama. You'll need to draw a boundary or set a limit in order to get back in charge of your story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll deal in a realm where the rules are enforced and the limitations are real. Even so, with creativity, persistence and a little luck, you will find your workaround. The fortunes favor you today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll manage to keep the tone light, congenial and good-natured without being the least bit superficial. It's because there is an unshakable depth to your humanity, and the world can feel it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The air crackles with curiosity. Distractions abound, the most interesting ones being far away. "Over there" may seem like the place to be, except it's also a place one never can quite arrive at.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Existence may be multidimensional, but this is the experience that matters now. You'll take charge of the day accordingly by focusing on what you can affect right now and leaving the rest alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Statistics and facts have been manipulated to encourage you toward the action someone else wants you to take. Check the reviews and ask for personal testimony before trusting the marketing materials being set before you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It so happens that applying your charm in the exact right moment will earn you a prize akin to the emotional jackpot. Since the right moment is unknowable, just be charming all the time.

SAGITTARIUS NEW MOON

The new moon in Sagittarius is a chance at freedom. Consider what was stopping you from soaring. Whether the limitation was actual or mental, things can be different. Much of life is negotiable. Everything is a sliding scale. What we’re dealing with is only as big or small as we make it, as we have the ability to reduce or enlarge the scope of our perspective.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: From tween sensation to controversial pop star, Miley Cyrus is a bold Sagittarius through and through. This sign is known for breaking new ground, which Cyrus did with her Disney series “Hannah Montana,” blazing a multilevel career path that stars like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato would follow as well. Cyrus has natal moon, Mercury and Pluto in magnetic Scorpio. Look for Cyrus in the upcoming film “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”



