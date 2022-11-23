• Jordan Miller, a real estate agent in Astoria, Ore., said the new owner "is going to have a relatively steady stream of extremely happy people walking up outside to fulfill their childhood dreams" as the 1896 Victorian home featured in the 1985 film "The Goonies" goes up for sale.

• Kate Brown, governor of Oregon, is pardoning 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law, and she's forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees.

• Akradej Chakjinda of Thailand said his network of marijuana supporters seek "to ensure that these politicians are not trying to put cannabis on the narcotics list again; if that happens, our fight for years will mean nothing," as 200 people rallied in Bangkok amid calls for a rollback of the liberalization.

• Tremaine Wright of New York's Cannabis Control Board called it "a monumental moment" as the state issued the first 36 of 175 dispensary licenses for recreational marijuana.

• David Joseph Bunevacz of Calabasas, Calif., who once competed on the Philippine national decathlon team, was sentenced to 17½ years in prison for bilking investors out of $35 million with a scheme to market cannabis vape pens.

• Ben Klein, an attorney with Boston-based GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, said many people stand to gain as a military veteran and his daughter sue over a statute disallowing gender-transition surgical treatments for dependents.

• Joseph Dudley of Iowa and his wife won a $27 million judgment against a Des Moines clinic after his bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu and he was sent home, only to suffer strokes and, he argued, become permanently injured.

• Patrick Rose of the Save the Manatee Club said an endangered designation "will be a critical first step in righting a terrible wrong" as environmental groups petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to return that status as manatees die by the hundreds in Florida, mainly from pollution-caused starvation.

• Thomas Siyuja Sr., chairman of the Havasupai tribe, said the "renaming of this sacred place to Havasupai Gardens will finally right that wrong" as the popular Grand Canyon campground called "Indian Garden" will no longer be such a painful reminder of displacement from the national park.