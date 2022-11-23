Little Rock police investigating death of man found in camper

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating the death of a man on Ascension Road, according to a news release.

Guillermon Guzman, 39, of Little Rock was pronounced dead at the scene after being found by police inside a camper at 8109 Ascension Road just after 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a report by the Police Department.

The release said Guzman was found with “suspicious injuries,” and his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said Wednesday morning that the cause of death for Guzman was still unknown.

The investigation is continuing, pending the outcome of the autopsy, the release said.