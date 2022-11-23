LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Hogs face No. 17 Aztecs

9:54, 1H - SDSU 18, Arkansas 16

We're about to find out how the Razorbacks will operate offensively without Anthony Black.

He just picked up his second foul and will likely sit the rest of the half. Eric Musselman rarely plays a core guy in a first half after he gets two fouls.

The Aztecs are shooting better than 56% from the floor in the early going.

11:51, 1H - SDSU 14, Arkansas 13

Anthony Black is up to 6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist at the second media timeout of the game.

Black just threw down a big dunk assisted by Devo Davis, who split the Aztec's three-quarter-court pressure with ease. Davis then got on the floor for a loose ball seconds later.

Good start, too, for Makhel Mitchell, who has four points, including a back-to-the-basket bucket on the right block. He showcased a nice right-handed jump hook.

15:52, 1H - Arkansas 7, SDSU 6

Anthony Black is off to a solid start tonight.

He has four of the Razorbacks' points at the first media stoppage of the game. He hit a pair of free throws and knocked down a right-corner jumper that looked like a three, but he apparently had a foot on the line.

Black made up for a bad turnover moments ago by racing back in transition defense and contesting an Aztecs layup with terrific verticality. He grabbed the rebound and took off the other way.

He, too, assisted on a Makhel Mitchell dunk to give Arkansas the one-point lead at the under-16 timeout.

SDSU fordward Nathan Mensah has two early fouls. He leads the team in rebounding.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Davonte Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks are 1-1 so far in the Maui Invitational, beating Louisville 80-54 on Monday and falling to No. 10 Creighton 90-87 last night.

Black has been the star for Arkansas. He is averaging 26 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists in 2 games.

Council has added 19.5 points per game and is 5 of 13 from three-point range. His jumper has been a big weapon for the Razorbacks the last two games.

Trevon Brazile pitched in 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks in the loss to the Bluejays. He had 15 points in the second half, including a run of eight straight points in the second half.

Arkansas enters the final game of the entire event with the No. 5 defensive efficiency mark in the country and the 9th-best defensive turnover rate. Keeping the Aztecs off the line will be key.

The Razorbacks tonight are wearing a new red uniform, which features a jersey that has "ARKANSAS" across the chest and "RAZORBACKS" underneath the number on the front.

San Diego State's starters: Darrion Trammell, Lamont Butler, Matt Bradley, Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mesah

The Aztecs opened play in the tournament with an 88-77 win over Ohio State before losing 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona, which won the event earlier today by taking down Creighton by two points.

San Diego State owns the No. 13 defensive efficiency rating in the country and 24th-best steal percentage.

Trammell averages a team-best 14.4 points per game on 38.8% shooting, and forward Jaedon LaDee puts up 11.8 points. Six other Aztecs average at least six points per game.

Mensah leads the group with 6.8 rebounds per outing, and Butler averages 4 assists and 2.6 steals. Eric Musselman said on pre-game radio that San Diego State plays with a veteran edge.