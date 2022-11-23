Missing Barling teen reunited with her family following Amber Alert on Tuesday

BARLING -- A teen was reunited with her family Tuesday after an Amber Alert was issued for her early in the morning.

Madison Baker, 14, vanished from near 13th and D streets in Barling around 5:30 p.m. Monday wearing a gray Northside Grizzly pullover, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms and white shoes, the Sebastian County sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff's office later said on social media that Madison had been found safe, and it thanked the community for helping find her.

The office reported during a news conference that Madison vanished on her way to a babysitting job and was found the next morning by a neighbor nearby who took her home. Officials didn't identify the neighbor but said the person has been cooperative and hasn't been arrested.

Police declined to say whether the girl was abducted. They said she's undergoing a forensic examination, which is routine for missing persons cases.

"We have not established there is an ongoing threat to the community. If there is, we will let you know, and let everyone in this community know as soon as we know," Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the sheriff's office said.

"We are happy that she's been reunited with her family. We're ecstatic," said Colleen Nick, CEO of the Morgan Nick Foundation, which provides support and services to families and law enforcement for all missing persons cases.