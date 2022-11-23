Motorcyclist killed in Faulkner County three-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Faulkner County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Shane Cochran, 44, of Mayflower, was traveling west on Arkansas 89 on a 2012 Honda motorcycle around 4:40 p.m. The report said a 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped on the highway facing east, waiting to turn north onto Clinton Road when a 2014 Chevy Cruze collided into the rear of the Mazda.

According to the report, the impact forced the Chevy into the westbound lane, causing a collision with Cochran, and he was thrown from the motorcycle.

There were no other injuries or deaths reported from the crash.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry.