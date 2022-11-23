FOOTBALL

KU gives Leipold extension

Kansas and Coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension. Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance. But after a 5-0 start had the Jayhawks ranked in the AP Top 25, and a sixth win made them bowl-eligible, the school aggressively moved to lock up Leipold well into the future -- especially with Nebraska and Wisconsin, where he has deep connections, in the market for coaches.

Jury sides with NCAA

A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday rejected a claim by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a linebacker on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, endured an estimated 6,000 hits that caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse that eventually killed him at age 49, lawyers for his widow alleged. The NCAA said it had nothing to do with Gee's death, which it said was a sudden cardiac arrest brought on by untreated hypertension and acute cocaine toxicity. A lawyer for the governing body of U.S. college sports said Gee suffered from many other health problems not related to football, such as liver cirrhosis, that would have eventually killed him. The verdict could have broad ramifications for college athletes who blame the NCAA for head injuries.

Giants' CB out vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants are going to be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and the list may be a lot longer before kickoff. Coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday said that Jackson will be sidelined for the first time this season with a knee injury that happened returning a punt against Detroit in Sunday's 31-18 loss. Six Giants were injured in the game and Daboll said there will be a lot of game-time decisions on who will be playing. Rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is going to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Panthers bench Mayfield

It's Sam Darnold's turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team (3-8) announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim Coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason. Darnold becomes the fourth different quarterback to play for the Panthers this season.

Titans' assistant arrested

Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee's offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing's charges for speeding and driving under the influence. "Those things could obviously change," Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans returned to work after a long weekend off. "I want to make sure that everybody understands that. But as of right now, that is where we are at. Status quo." Downing was released on a $2,500 bond Friday morning after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night.

Rams release two veterans

The struggling Los Angeles Rams waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins on Tuesday, abruptly cutting ties with two regular starters. Los Angeles (3-7) has lost four consecutive games for the first time in Coach Sean McVay's tenure, and the moves indicate younger players will get a chance to play more down the stretch for the defending Super Bowl champions. Henderson has rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with the Rams, who chose him in the third round in 2019.

GOLF

Tiger earns $15M PIP bonus

Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program. Woods won the award for the second consecutive year while playing slightly more often. He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters. Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was "TV Sponsor Exposure," which is the length of time a player's sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds. He played only three of those. Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus.

BASKETBALL

Final Four coming to Vegas

The 2028 NCAA Men's Final Four will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Slated to take place April 1 and 3, 2028, it will mark the first time Las Vegas plays host to the annual end to the college basketball season. The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee on Tuesday selected the host sites for the Final Four between 2027 and 2030, with Detroit receiving the 2027 event, Indianapolis being awarded it in 2029 and Arlington, Texas, grabbing the 2030 version.

BASEBALL

Padres, pitcher reach deal

Nick Martinez and the Padres finalized a $26 million, three-year contract for the pitcher to remain with San Diego. Martinez gets a $10 million salary next year, and the Padres have options at $16 million for 2024 and 2025 under the agreement announced Tuesday. Both options must be decided after the 2023 season. If San Diego declines the options, Martinez would have $8 million player options for 2024 and 2025. Martinez went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA with eight saves in 10 starts and 37 relief appearances for the Padres this year. The 32-year-old right-hander spent the previous four seasons in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

TENNIS

Australia advances

Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in Malaga, Spain, to clinch the series 2-0 and set up a semifinal tie against either Spain or Croatia. Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003.