100 years ago

Nov. 23, 1922

MARKED TREE -- The most disastrous fire in the history of the town occurred this morning at 3 o'clock resulting in the loss of E. Ritter & Co's eight-stand gin plant, together with 420 bales of cotton, the loss totaling about $100,000. Ritter & Co. carried a blanket insurance of $55,000 on the gin house, seed house and machinery. A building used for housing cement, together with one car of cement belonging to the Hanson Construction Company, contractors on the Ozark trail, also was destroyed with no insurance. One car belonging to the Frisco railway, which had been loaded with seed Tuesday, was destroyed. A car loaded with 48 bales of cotton belonging to George Hirschman also was damaged before being removed to safety. Mr. Hirshman had a bill of lading for this. The fire was of incendiary origin, it is believed, as the blaze was first noticed at the rear of the plant where no fire was kept.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1972

JONESBORO -- The Jonesboro Parks Commission has submitted a proposed budget of $83,785.59 for 1972 according to Parks and Recreations Director Mearl Henry. The Commission also has discussed a proposed ballpark for the 18 acres purchased recently by the City Council immediately north of North Elementary School. The proposed budget includes $32,100 for salaries and $51,663.50 for utilities and maintenance of equipment and assets. Included in the salary proposed was $4,500 to pay life guards and other employees of the Community Center swimming pool, Henry said. The YMCA plans to turn operation of the Community Center over to the Parks Commission July 30, 1973. The separate board that operates the swimming pool had indicated it might turn over the operation of the pool to the Park Commission May 30, in time for the summer season.

25 years ago

Nov. 23, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Medical Center officials announced Friday a $600,000 gift from Pat and Willard Walker, a Springdale couple known locally for their philanthropy. The hospital will use the money to renovate its existing cancer unit and to fund development of future cancer-related services. The cancer unit has been renamed the Pat and Willard Walker Cancer Unit. The announcement was made during a "wallpaper-tearing" ceremony Friday. The renovation will begin in January, with an expected completion date in summer 1998.

10 years ago

Nov. 23, 2012

• Peggy Osler spent her Thanksgiving morning wrapping slices of pie, dishing out green beans and making sure people who needed a meal on a day centered around family and the sharing of food got one of the best meals of their year. She made 10 sweet potato pies with "the good, real butter" Tuesday and Wednesday and cut big slices for all the families who arrived at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church on Brown Street looking for a hot meal. "Thanksgiving is a big deal for me; I'm by myself and my grown children and grandchildren and everybody comes over," she said. "But what I am most thankful for is just being here and being able to help people."