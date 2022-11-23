Paschal increases Missouri presence

Springdale-based Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric has acquired Lyerla Heating and Air in Missouri, the company said Tuesday.

Lyerla Heating and Air serves southwest Missouri and is based in Joplin. The terms of the deal were not released.

Lyerla's president, Kevin Brady, will join Pascal as general manager for company's southwest Missouri division. Lyerla Heating and Air was founded in 2001.

"Paschal will be able to better serve our Missouri customers by adding Lyerla's experienced home services team to ours," Paschal owner and Chief Executive Officer Charley Boyce said in the release.

Pascal employs over 230 workers, operates more than 160 service vehicles. In April, Pascal acquired Mize Heating and Air, expanding the company's services into Central Arkansas for the first time.