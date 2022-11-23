Raccoon Supper shares ’23 dates

The 11th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett. The 79th Gillett Coon Supper will follow at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. "The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years," Mitch Berry said in the release. "We continue to be proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy."

"Over the past 10 years we have been able to raise a significant amount of money for scholarships for Arkansas State University and we value the opportunity to invest in this group of deserving students, our next generation of public servants," said Berry.

The Marion and Carolyn Berry Scholarship is awarded to qualifying ASU students who show an interest in public policy and public service. The most recent scholarship recipients are Magon James, Abby Moore and Olivia Gibson. James interned in Congressman Rick Crawford's Jonesboro in the fall of 2022. Moore and Gibson interned in Crawford's Jonesboro office during the spring of 2022. Rachel Davis also received a scholarship to intern in Sen. John Boozman's Jonesboro office in the spring of 2022.

"The Gillett Coon Supper is hosted by the Gillett Farmers and Businessman's Club and has long been a required stop on the Arkansas political circuit. Politicians are tested on their political acumen by their wiliness to eat the smoked raccoon," according to the release.

The Coon Supper will be held at the gymnasium after the reception. Tickets to the Coon Supper may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. Tickets for the pre-supper reception at the Berry shop are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Partner for $5,000, a Berry Good Supporter for $2,500, a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The founding hosts are Campbell Ward, JPJ Consulting, Mitch Berry, Woosley Gaming Advisors, and Wright Lindsey Jennings.

All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For reception sponsorship details, contact Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560 or Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329.