FOOTBALL

UCA's Walker named award finalist

University of Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker was named a finalist Tuesday for the Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the nation's best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Waker, 6-3, 265 pounds, transferred to UCA from Southern Arkansas. He led the ASUN with 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks this season, which rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the FCS, respectively. He finished the season with 86 total tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 forced fumble.

A national media panel will select the Buchanan Award winner, with voting based on the regular season. The recepient will be announced at the FCS national awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

ASU season finale shifted to 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State's game against Troy Saturday has been moved to a 2:30 p.m. kickoff from its originally scheduled 2 p.m. start. The matchup was selected to be televised nationally on ESPNU in addition to streaming on ESPN-Plus.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

UALR's Gardner, Walker grab honors

Myron Gardner was named the Ohio Valley Conference's Player of the Week Monday with Chris Walker recognized as the league's Freshman of the Week. The two awards are the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's first men's basketball honors since joining the Ohio Valley ahead of this academic year.

Gardner averaged 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games while shooting 48.4% from the floor. His 5-of-6 shooting on three-pointers helped the Trojans come back in the second half of a 94-91 win against Jackson State on Sunday.

Walker posted 12 points against Central Arkansas en route to an average of 10.3 over last week's three games, and the freshman ranked second on the team with an average of 3.3 assists while playing 23.5 minutes per game off the bench.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Henderson State men win

Henderson State University's men's team had four players with 10 or more points Tuesday in a 92-67 victory over Williams Baptist College at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies (2-2), who led 50-20 at halftime, shot 54.2% from the floor -- including 55.3% (21 of 38) in the first half. They outrebounded the Eagles 46-25, scored 58 points in the lane and turned 13 WBC turnovers into 17 points.

Franck Kamgain led Henderson State with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. Ken Lewis had 12 points for the Reddies, while Tim McDonald and Tomislav Miholjcic added 10 each.

Duke Hardin scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for Williams Baptist. TJ Clardy added 12 and Ben Keton chipped in with 11.

Arkansas Tech women earn home victory

The Arkansas Tech University women's team had four players score 10 or more points Tuesday, led by Jalei Oglesby's game-high 18, in an 80-53 victory over Lane College at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Golden Suns (2-1), who led 39-29 at halftime, shot 43.9% from the floor, outrebounded the Lady Dragons 51-37 and turned 28 Lane College turnovers into 24 points. They also scored 30 points off the bench and 34 in the lane.

Kaley Shipman and Alex Hill scored 12 points each for Arkansas Tech, while Dana Thompson scored 10 points in 17 minutes. Lane College (0-1) was led by Tamia Curry and Sabreya Lee, who both scored 10 points.

Arkansas Tech men suffer road loss

Taelon Peter scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Arkansas Tech University men's team fell to William Jewell 90-85 at the O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo.

The Wonder Boys (0-4) shot 49.2% from the floor for the game, scored 38 points in the lane and had 11 turnovers, but they were outrebounded 37-30 and the Cardinals (2-3) shot 51.8% from the floor, including 58.15 (18 of 31) in the first half.

Wes Harris scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Arkansas Tech, while Deshawn Davidson added 16 and D'Rell Roberts chipped in with 13.

Jordan Jermain had a game-high 23 points to lead William Jewell, Mason Alexander poured in 20, Kobe McKinley had 17 and Trey Shannon added 15.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services