OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Thanksgiving red and rosé pairings — part 2





Last week, I gave you my white and sparkling recommendations for Thanksgiving. This week, it's all about the reds and rosés.

Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha, $20

You'd think that, what with Thanksgiving being such an American tradition, we'd want to stick with American wines, and -- sure -- if that's your thing, go for it, but this bottle from Spain has been my "I need a bottle that should please just about everyone" pick for years now. Garnacha, also known as grenache in France and California, is the perfect, fruity foil for the Thanksgiving table. Fruity enough to enliven the driest of turkeys and bold enough to stand up to the juiciest of hams. (Sorry, ham wins as the superior holiday protein for me.) Look for notes of cherry, vanilla bean, plum jam and coffee.

Clos la Coutale Cahors, $20

Argentina (deservedly) gets most of the world's attention when it comes to malbec, but this bottling from the grape's ancestral home in France (where it goes by the name "côt") shouldn't be overlooked. It's lush and juicy and just begging to be paired with traditional sage stuffing. Pop the cork an hour or so before your meal begins. That'll give it time to open up and for notes of leather and dried herbs to emerge behind wafts of cherry cola and dried figs.

Vietti Barbera d'Asti Tre Vigne, $21

Barbera is something like the bridesmaid of Italian wine grapes. It never gets the hype of nebbiolo or sangiovese, although it often offers a better price-to-quality ratio for entry-level wines. This one from Italian powerhouse Vietti has soft, almost dusty tannins and an unmistakable earthiness. If you like heavier California pinot noirs, this'll be up your alley.

Chateau de Trinquevedel Tavel Rosé, $26

I've been saying this for years, so I might as well say it again: Rosé from the French village of Tavel is my absolute favorite Thanksgiving pairing. It checks all the boxes: Tasty, affordable-ish, a pretty color, a uniquely shaped bottle. Tavel is the only village in France that only produces rosé, and its wines are unlike anything else you're likely to have. Chateau de Trinquevedel is a favorite, but any rosé from Tavel will do. Trust me, you won't be disappointed

Domaine Chignard Fleurie "Les Moriers," $28

Out of all of Beaujolais' Crus, the wines of Fleurie are among the most overtly perfumed and seductive. Imagine laying in a field of violets snacking on black cherries and raspberries. For those unfamiliar with Beaujolais, this is the perfect gateway drug.

Waits-Mast Family Cellars Mariah Vineyard Pinot Noir, $50

I have a lot to say about Waits-Mast Family Cellars, far too much for just one column. I've been a fan for a while, and it's the only winery whose wine club I'm a member of. The wine is finally being distributed in Arkansas, and I can't wait for you to try it. Waits-Mast specializes in pinot noir from select vineyard sites across California's Anderson Valley, and out of all of them, I think the Mariah vineyard is my favorite. Guests at my table this year will be drinking this exact wine, so if you manage to snag a bottle, let me know, and let's compare notes.

