Top-ranked Gamecocks win in a rout

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks (5-0), coming off a 76-71 overtime victory at second-ranked Stanford Sunday, led throughout. Laeticia Amihere was the leading scorer off the bench with 13 points, Zia Cooke added 11 and Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Annika Shah led Cal Poly with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs were 8 of 55 from the floor before making four of their last five.

South Carolina, which was 39 of 63 from the floor, scored the first 14 points and made six of its first nine shots before Natalia Ackerman's layup with 31 seconds remaining got Cal Poly on the scoreboard.

The Mustangs played well in the second quarter and closed the first half with a 7-2 run to trail 33-17 at halftime. But the Gamecocks began the third quarter with a 15-4 run that included five points from Cooke and four by Boston.

South Carolina had an 8-minute stretch in the third and fourth quarters where it scored 24 consecutive points.

NO. 16 CREIGHTON 93,

OMAHA 71

OMAHA, Neb. -- Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, Lauren Jensen added 20 and No. 16 Creighton defeated Omaha, giving the Bluejays the Nebraska championship.

Creighton, now sporting its best ranking ever, beat then No. 22 Nebraska 77-51, which beat the Mavericks 100-36 in the season opener.

Morgan Maly added 18 points for the Bluejays (5-0), who are off to their best start since the 1986-87 team went 8-0. Carly Bachelor had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Creighton shot 57%, going 12 of 29 from three-point range, led by Ronsiek making 5 of 8.

Aaliyah Stanley had 15 points for the Mavericks (3-2) and Jaylen Townsend 13. Omaha shot 40%, going 7 of 17 from three-point range and was outrebounded by 12.

Jensen scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and the Bluejays shot 53% to take a 41-30 lead at the half. Creighton made 11 of 15 shots in the third quarter. The Mavericks kept it respectable by going 10 of 11 at the foul line.

Creighton now leads the series 17-16 with 16 consecutive wins.