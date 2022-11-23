UNDER THE RADAR: Newport’s Kylan Crite

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Newport’s Kylan Crite.

Class: 2023

Position: Receiver/defensive back

Size: 6-2, 175 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds

Academics: 3.5 GPA as a sophomore, 3.7 GPA so far as a junior

Interest: Arkansas State, Ouachita Baptist and other programs

Stats: As a senior, 41 receptions for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns; 2 punt returns for scores; 1 kickoff return for a touchdown; 5 interceptions; and 75 tackles.

Coach Brian Reardon has coached 16 years:

“I’ve been around this game a long time. He's a D-I athlete. He’s probably one of the better players Newport has seen in 20 years. He’s got every tool you need. He could play either receiver or DB at the next level. A-State stays in touch with him every week. He loves playing the game. Somebody will get a steal.”

First Newport receiver to have a 1,000-yard season:

“He could probably put on 20 pounds without losing any agility or speed. I’ve seen the D-I guys that came out of our conference from Stuttgart and Lonoke and those places throughout the years – Josh Liddell from Pine Bluff Dollarway, who went and started for the Hogs. (Crite) might have a bigger upside because of being a different-style athlete.”



