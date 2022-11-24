‘American Idiot’ canceled in NWA

A production of Green Day’s “American Idiot,” scheduled to open Wednesday, has been canceled by producing organization Arts One Presents.

The production was scheduled to run to December 4 at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville.

“Arts One Presents has made the incredibly tough decision to cancel our upcoming performance of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot, ’ publicist Andrea Ritchie said.

“We strive to promote a community committed to artistic integrity and inclusion, representing diverse voices of our region. Ultimately, the safety, health and wellness of our community — cast, crew, and attendees — must always come first.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to greeting you at our next production.

“We are issuing full refunds, and you’ll receive an email within the next one to two days to confirm your refund has been issued. The community’s enthusiasm around this production was invigorating, and we plan to revisit Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ in the future.”