Hot Springs, 1907: "Today is Thanksgiving and I am invited to a big turkey dinner, wish you were here to enjoy it with me. ... This is my place of business," which suggests W.H. worked at the Majestic Hotel on Park Avenue. The hotel, only five years old at the time, was lost to fire in 2014.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203