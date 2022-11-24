Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas approve land buy near law school

LITTLE ROCK --The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas approved the purchase of a parcel of land by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock near the William H. Bowen School of Law, one of two law schools in the state.

Acquiring the property, located at 1007 McMath Ave., "will provide a larger footprint for the campus to enhance the Bowen School of Law, once a decision has been made on exactly how the law school would like to develop the additional properties," according to Bobbitt.

The owner -- Paul Page Dwellings, LLC -- of the property, which consists of a 2,869-square-foot residential structure built in 1900 on a quarter of an acre, has accepted an offer from UALR of $125,000. The property has been appraised at $130,000 and $125,000.