LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Buy a toy, hear Joe Nichols with Arkansas artists

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5-8 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9. p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999
7-10 p.m.: Pistol & The Queen
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: Rodney Block
◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 Interstate 30; (501) 562-1313
7 p.m.: Black Friday Blues Concert: Sir Charles and Lattimore with Tawanna Campbell
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Bill Jones Band, The Delta Blues Outlaws
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: The Nobodys ($10)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam, Jon Baily and the Heathen Revival, Joseph Logue ($10-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
9 p.m.: The Salty Dogs with Bonnie Montgomery
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.: Big Red Flag, with Magic Hills ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nolan McNeil, Nathan Davis and Ol' Puddinhead
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Brody McKinney
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Darren Barry ($5)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
9 p.m.: benefit for Mark Bilyeu (Big Smith, The Creek Rocks): Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond's Little Monster, Dana Louise and The Glorious Birds ($15)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
7 p.m.: Kody West with Holly Beth ($10-$15)
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: That Arena Rock Show ($15-$29)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Rockey Don
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: Fantasy Land ($5-$10)
◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave B; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6:30-9:30p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Modeling, Cosmic Cream, The Chores ($10)
◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
8 p.m-1 a.m.: Identity Crisis
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet
TEXARKANA
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com
8 p.m.: Alex & Liv Black
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Nicky Parrish
◼️ The DoubleTree, 424 W. Markham St.; (501) 372-4371; heartandsoles.org
8 p.m.: Sneaker Ball 2022: Mac Royals, Bijoux, Penn Davis ($65-$700)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-10:30p.m.: Live Wires
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1 a.m.: Family Dog
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 p.m.: Glowdiac presents Sagittarius with Kramer, Troy G, Bobby DZ, Ghettdown, Pineapplebeatz and Tactical Nuke ($10)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Fonkey Donkey
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com
6:30 p.m.: Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert ($29.50-$129.50)
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: The Delima
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Lucious Spiller benefit ($15-$90)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Clownvis Presley ($12 advance, $15 day of show)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Recognizer, Collin vs. Adam, Ren Reyes Live
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
5-9 p.m.: John Keathley w/ Cory Fontenot & Robby Matthews
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Kings Live Music
8-11:30 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Boston Mountain Playboys ($8)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.: Rockey Don
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave.; (800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
7 p.m.: Little River Band ($45-$55)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
8-11:45p.m.: Identity Crisis
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Vapors, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
8-10 p.m.: Zach Davis ($20 advance, $25 day of show)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: PHED
MALVERN
◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482
8 p.m.: Casey Chesnutt
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Seven Hollows
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Steve Crump Band
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
8 p.m.: Eagles ("Hotel California" and greatest hits tour) ($99-$499)
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Funky Donkey Duo
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Ol' Puddinhead
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Larry Womack
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Sprungbilly
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; collinstheatre.com
6 p.m.: Tim Graves and the Farm Hands (Bluegrass Monday) ($10)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Rev Room
7 p.m.: Norma Jean ($20)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Margo Price, with Kam Franklin ($26-$99)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike; (501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
7 p.m.: Joe Nichols, David Adam Byrnes, Erin Enderlin, Anna Brinker (Bob Robbins Memorial Toy Hill Kickoff) ($10 or new unwrapped toy)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Spirit Adrift, with Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan ($15)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Little Feat, with Nicki Bluhm, performs Dec. 1 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $55-$79.99, are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com