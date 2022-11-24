LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Buy a toy, hear Joe Nichols with Arkansas artists

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5-8 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9. p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

7-10 p.m.: Pistol & The Queen

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Rodney Block

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 Interstate 30; (501) 562-1313

7 p.m.: Black Friday Blues Concert: Sir Charles and Lattimore with Tawanna Campbell

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Bill Jones Band, The Delta Blues Outlaws

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: The Nobodys ($10)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam, Jon Baily and the Heathen Revival, Joseph Logue ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: The Salty Dogs with Bonnie Montgomery

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Big Red Flag, with Magic Hills ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nolan McNeil, Nathan Davis and Ol' Puddinhead

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brody McKinney

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Darren Barry ($5)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

9 p.m.: benefit for Mark Bilyeu (Big Smith, The Creek Rocks): Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond's Little Monster, Dana Louise and The Glorious Birds ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Kody West with Holly Beth ($10-$15)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: That Arena Rock Show ($15-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Rockey Don

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Fantasy Land ($5-$10)

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave B; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Modeling, Cosmic Cream, The Chores ($10)

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

8 p.m-1 a.m.: Identity Crisis

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

TEXARKANA

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: Alex & Liv Black

Five Finger Death Punch (pictured) and Brantley Gilbert co-headline a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Travis Sinn)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Nicky Parrish

◼️ The DoubleTree, 424 W. Markham St.; (501) 372-4371; heartandsoles.org

8 p.m.: Sneaker Ball 2022: Mac Royals, Bijoux, Penn Davis ($65-$700)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30p.m.: Live Wires

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Family Dog

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac presents Sagittarius with Kramer, Troy G, Bobby DZ, Ghettdown, Pineapplebeatz and Tactical Nuke ($10)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Fonkey Donkey

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

6:30 p.m.: Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert ($29.50-$129.50)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: The Delima

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Lucious Spiller benefit ($15-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Clownvis Presley ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Recognizer, Collin vs. Adam, Ren Reyes Live

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

5-9 p.m.: John Keathley w/ Cory Fontenot & Robby Matthews

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

8-11:30 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Boston Mountain Playboys ($8)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Rockey Don

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave.; (800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

7 p.m.: Little River Band ($45-$55)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

8-11:45p.m.: Identity Crisis

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10 p.m.: Zach Davis ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: PHED

MALVERN

◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482

8 p.m.: Casey Chesnutt

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Seven Hollows

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

8 p.m.: Eagles ("Hotel California" and greatest hits tour) ($99-$499)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Funky Donkey Duo

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ol' Puddinhead

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Larry Womack

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Sprungbilly

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; collinstheatre.com

6 p.m.: Tim Graves and the Farm Hands (Bluegrass Monday) ($10)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rev Room

7 p.m.: Norma Jean ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Margo Price, with Kam Franklin ($26-$99)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: Joe Nichols, David Adam Byrnes, Erin Enderlin, Anna Brinker (Bob Robbins Memorial Toy Hill Kickoff) ($10 or new unwrapped toy)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Spirit Adrift, with Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan ($15)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Little Feat, with Nicki Bluhm, performs Dec. 1 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $55-$79.99, are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

