Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Buy a toy, hear Joe Nichols with Arkansas artists

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Sherwood native country artist David Adam Byrnes (left), along with Conway native Erin Enderlin (right), Anna Brinker and headliner Joe Nichols perform Wednesday at The Hall in Little Rock. Admission is $10 or new unwrapped toy of equal value for the Bob Robbins Memorial Toy Hill Kickoff. (Special the the Democrat-Gazette/Dylan Rucker & Ryan Nolan)

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5-8 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9. p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

7-10 p.m.: Pistol & The Queen

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Rodney Block

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 Interstate 30; (501) 562-1313

7 p.m.: Black Friday Blues Concert: Sir Charles and Lattimore with Tawanna Campbell

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Bill Jones Band, The Delta Blues Outlaws

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: The Nobodys ($10)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam, Jon Baily and the Heathen Revival, Joseph Logue ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: The Salty Dogs with Bonnie Montgomery

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Big Red Flag, with Magic Hills ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nolan McNeil, Nathan Davis and Ol' Puddinhead

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brody McKinney

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Darren Barry ($5)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

9 p.m.: benefit for Mark Bilyeu (Big Smith, The Creek Rocks): Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond's Little Monster, Dana Louise and The Glorious Birds ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Kody West with Holly Beth ($10-$15)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: That Arena Rock Show ($15-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Rockey Don

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Fantasy Land ($5-$10)

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave B; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Modeling, Cosmic Cream, The Chores ($10)

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

8 p.m-1 a.m.: Identity Crisis

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

TEXARKANA

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: Alex & Liv Black

  photo  Five Finger Death Punch (pictured) and Brantley Gilbert co-headline a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Travis Sinn)
  ■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Nicky Parrish

◼️ The DoubleTree, 424 W. Markham St.; (501) 372-4371; heartandsoles.org

8 p.m.: Sneaker Ball 2022: Mac Royals, Bijoux, Penn Davis ($65-$700)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30p.m.: Live Wires

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Family Dog

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac presents Sagittarius with Kramer, Troy G, Bobby DZ, Ghettdown, Pineapplebeatz and Tactical Nuke ($10)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Fonkey Donkey

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

6:30 p.m.: Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert ($29.50-$129.50)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: The Delima

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Lucious Spiller benefit ($15-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Clownvis Presley ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Recognizer, Collin vs. Adam, Ren Reyes Live

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

5-9 p.m.: John Keathley w/ Cory Fontenot & Robby Matthews

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

8-11:30 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Boston Mountain Playboys ($8)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Rockey Don

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave.; (800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

7 p.m.: Little River Band ($45-$55)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

8-11:45p.m.: Identity Crisis

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10 p.m.: Zach Davis ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: PHED

MALVERN

◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482

8 p.m.: Casey Chesnutt

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Seven Hollows

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

8 p.m.: Eagles ("Hotel California" and greatest hits tour) ($99-$499)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Funky Donkey Duo

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ol' Puddinhead

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Larry Womack

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Sprungbilly

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; collinstheatre.com

6 p.m.: Tim Graves and the Farm Hands (Bluegrass Monday) ($10)

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rev Room

7 p.m.: Norma Jean ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Margo Price, with Kam Franklin ($26-$99)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: Joe Nichols, David Adam Byrnes, Erin Enderlin, Anna Brinker (Bob Robbins Memorial Toy Hill Kickoff) ($10 or new unwrapped toy)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Spirit Adrift, with Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan ($15)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Little Feat, with Nicki Bluhm, performs Dec. 1 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $55-$79.99, are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT