Christmas Wishes: Help Santa help area nonprofits like Rogers Historical Museum, Bella Vista Museum, MONAH

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue in the Our Town section every Thursday and wrap up on Jan.5. To have your organization included, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwaonline.com.

Rogers Historical Museum

Address: 313 S. Second St., Rogers 72756

Mission: To enrich lives through education, experience and exploration of our heritage.

Needs: Event volunteers, object donations (especially items from the Rogers and Northwest Arkansas area from the 20th century to present), charitable gifts

"Looking to the future of the museum collections space, I'd like to install movable shelving in the collections storage building," says RHM Director Serena Barnett. "To outfit the entire building would cost about half a million dollars. I know this seems a steep price, but that would almost double our storage capacity and allow us plenty of room to take in new object donations for years (decades even) to come. Much cheaper then buying another building that we would have to continue maintaining, too!"

Website: rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Contact: Serena Barnett at sbarnett@rogersar.gov or 621-1154

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Address: 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista 72714

Mission: Discover, collect, preserve or restore materials and artifacts concerned with the Bella Vista community's heritage

Needs: The museum is always in need of paper goods such as paper towels, toilet tissue and facial tissue for our restrooms, paper plates, cups and utensils, plus Keurig coffee pods for our kitchen and photocopy paper for our office.

Website: www.bellavistamuseum.org

Contact: Xyta Lucas at bellavistamuseum@gmail.com or 855-2335

Museum of Native American History

Address: 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville 72712

Mission: The Museum of Native American History's mission is to educate future generations about the lives, diversity and artistry of the First People of all the Americas. The museum provides a cultural hub to amplify the voices of their legacy.

Needs: Extend the invitation to educators, community organizations, and students of all ages to experience learning more about our collective history and humanity of our past and Indigenous people making history today -- in other words, tell your friends about MONAH!

Website: monah.org

Contact: Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, info@monah.us or 273-2456