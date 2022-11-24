Community briefs

First Trinity sets giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will distribute free merchandise to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30. The merchandise will be given away on a first come-first serve basis by the church’s CityServe Gift Ministry, according to a news release.

Arts in Arkansas grants available

Arkansas Community Foundation, in partnership with CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange), invites small arts organizations statewide to apply to the Arts in Arkansas Fund, which will provide grants for general operating support.

Applications are being accepted now. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., according to a news release. For grant criteria or other details, visit arcf.org/arts.

Downtown agency sets ladies event

Pine Bluff Downtown Development will present Ladies Night Out, Sip, Shop, Dine - Repeat from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Activities will occur between Barraque and Main streets to Second Avenue, according to the PBDD newsletter.

Participants will include Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, Southeast Engravers, D’Virtuous Diva, RJ’s Grill & Bar, The Avenue, Uptown Salon & Boutique, additional vendors and food trucks.

PBDD is presenting the event with sponsor Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to the newsletter.



