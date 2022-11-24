Fundraisers: Gathering of Eagles, Silver Tea, Jingle Bell Jog

St. James' Episcopal Church of Eureka Springs Victorian Silver Tea

Flint Street Food Pantry

1 1:30-3:30 p.m. -- St. James Episcopal Church in Eureka Springs will hold its 54th annual Victorian Silver Tea. The "high tea" will be held in the ballroom at the 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa and will benefit Flint Street Food Pantry. Organizers say Victorian dress is encouraged but not required. "Bring a fancy tea cup for the fun of it." Admission is by donation.

Information: David Vanselow, (479) 330-0796.

Holiday Gift Market

Community Creative Center

2 through Dec. 18 -- The Walton Arts Center plays host to the Community Creative Center's Holiday Gift Market in the Bob McBride Studio.

Information: (479) 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Tails of Love Preview Party

Humane Society of the Ozarks

2 5-9 p.m. --The Humane Society of the Ozarks will host the 12th annual Tails of Love Preview Party at Springdale Country Club. The evening will include a sneak peek at the organization's "Tails of Love" book, silent auction, light fare and beer and wine. Tickets for the casual event are $60 and may be purchased at hsozarks.org/shop/ols/categories/tails-of-love. Information: (479) 263-7058.

Christmas at the Peel Museum

Peel Compton Foundation

2 6 p.m. -- Peel Compton Foundation will host Christmas at the Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Organizers say: "Peel Museum and Botanical Garden's annual fundraising event will be centered around a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience by Chef Matt Cooper of Conifer. The evening will also feature seasonal music from Northwest Arkansas talent, such as The Reyes Trio, and opportunities to bid for unique experience packages, products and services."

This event supports Peel Compton Foundation's mission to connect the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens and Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and Osage Park.

Tickets are $150. Information: (479) 254-3870 or www.peelcompton.org/gala.

Gaslight Gala

Clayton House

2 6:30-10 p.m. -- The Gaslight Gala at Clayton House in Fort Smith will benefit the Fort Smith Heritage Foundation. The fundraiser will include a buffet, drinks, live and silent auctions, live music and carriage rides. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/gaslight-gala-tickets-460827767257.

Information: (479) 783-3000 or claytonhouse.org.

Charity Ball

Mercy Health Foundation

3 6 p.m. -- Mercy Health Foundation's O' Night Divine Charity Ball boasts a new format with something for everyone, organizers say. "As a sponsor, you can choose how you and your guests would like to spend the evening ... Patrons Dinner or the After Party or both."

The Patrons Dinner will provide an opportunity to celebrate the past while sharing important information about Mercy's future. Enjoy a delicious four-course dinner while networking with colleagues to learn more about the current and future landscape of health care. Cap off the night with top-notch live entertainment by country music artist Morgan Evans.

"The After Party is your chance to let your hair down and celebrate with us," organizers say. "Your evening will begin with top-notch entertainment and the opportunity to network with colleagues from throughout the region. Enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and dance the night away, all in support of advancing health care across our region."

Information: mercyhealthfoundation.net/nwacharityball.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea

Western Arkansas Ballet

4 1 and 3 p.m. --Western Arkansas Ballet's Sugar Plum Fairy Tea will be held at the Riverfront Pavilion in Fort Smith. "Come to the land of sweets and join your favorite 'Nutcracker' characters for a delightful afternoon of crafts, photos and dancing, along with a treat bag to take home."

Advance tickets are required, and seating is limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Tickets for children are $30 and $25 for adults. Adult tickets include refreshments. Tickets may be purchased by visiting waballet.org or calling (855) 222-2849, Option 5.

The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea is held in conjunction with Western Arkansas Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker." Performances of The Nutcracker are at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18.

Information: (479) 785-0152 or waballet.org.

Burlsworth Trophy Presentation

Brandon Burlsworth Foundation

5 7 p.m. -- The Brandon Burlsworth Trophy Ceremony will be held at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Established in 2010, the trophy "recognizes the most outstanding NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision player who began his career as a walk-on." Tickets are $200, and sponsorships are available. Information: (870) 741-1443 or info@burlsworthtrophy.com.

Gathering of Eagles

Westark Area Council

6 6:30 p.m. -- Westark Area Council's inaugural Gathering of Eagles will be held at the Verizon Ballroom in the University of Arkansas Student Union in Fayetteville.

Organizers say: "This event is a fundraiser that will help provide funding so that the awesome experience that Eagles received can be shared by even more youth."

"We will also be honoring the recent Eagle Scouts and helping to connect them with adult Eagles for experience sharing and mentorship opportunities."

Information: Brittany.Fraser@Scouting.org.

Jingle Mingle

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

8 6-9 p.m. -- Jingle Mingle 2022 to benefit Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale. Organizers say: "The Jingle Mingle is an annual gathering which offers scholarship recipients and supporters a chance to mix and mingle and cap off the end of the year. The Jingle Mingle also serves as a fundraiser at which many individuals make their end-of-year gifts to support scholarships." Information: (479) 935-4888 or spsfnwa.org.

Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Beer & Carols

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

9 6-9 p.m. -- APO players will play host to a Beer & Carols Singalong to benefit Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter at The Ballroom on I Street in Bentonville. APO players will lead guests in the holiday carol sing-along. Tickets are $40 and include food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

"Wear an ugly sweater or tacky holiday outfit for a chance to win prizes," organizers say.

Information: (479) 841-4644 or info@arkansasphiliharmonic.org.

SLS Dash 5K for Neurodiversity

Supporting Lifelong Success Community

8 a.m. -- The SLS Dash 5K and 1-mile Fun Run will be held at Kessler Mountain Regional Park starting by the soccer fields parking. "SLS Dash is an opportunity for neurodiverse and neurotypical athletes of all abilities to have fun together. You don't have to be a runner to participate," organizers say. "The race will help support SLS Community's current operations and future ambitions." Volunteer Buddies will be available to neurodiverse athletes that would like extra support. You can indicate if you would like a race-day buddy in the registration process."

Day-of registration and check-in (bib/chip/race bag pickup) will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K will start at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run at 9:05 a.m. For neurodiverse participants: see discount promo codes in registration process.

The group's mission states: "Support lifelong success for neurodiverse adults and their families by making essential resources accessible to all."

Information: slscommunity.org.

Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Children's Fun Run

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

17 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. -- The 10th annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Children's Fun Run to benefit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be held at the garden.

Organizers say: "Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears, and anything that sparkles and jingles are highly encouraged." Light snacks will be available the morning of the race beginning at 8 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the fun run at 10 a.m.

All race finishers will receive a finisher medal. Awards will also be handed out to the fastest girl/woman and boy/man in each age group. Participants are asked not to bring pets.

"Proceeds support the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' mission to provide education, entertainment and recreation for the over 80,000 visitors and students who visit the garden each year."

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Fayetteville/BotanicalJingleBellJog. Registration for the 5K is $45 and $17.50 for the Fun Run for children younger than 12. Information: (479)530-8084 or bgozarks.org.

