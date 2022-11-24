OHIO VALLEY MEN

NO. 11 INDIANA 87, UALR 68

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock was within nine points going into the final minutes Wednesday night at Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., but a 14-3 Indiana run buried the Trojans in the second of three games as part of the Indiana Hoosier Classic.

Sophomore guard D.J. Smith led UALR (2-4) with 20 points, hitting four three-pointers, and Myron Gardner came up a rebound shy of a double-double -- he finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Hoosiers played without preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis as well as another rotational regular in Trey Galloway. Indiana (5-0) got 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting from Race Thomspon and Xavier Thompson logged 10 assists for the hosts.

As a team, the Trojans shot 17-of-24 from the free-throw line and trailed 41-34 in rebounds, but the Hoosiers dominated with 52 points in the paint to UALR's 22.

-- Mitchell Gladstone